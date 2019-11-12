Syria ready to provide facilities to Iranian companies: envoy

TEHRAN - Syrian ambassador to Tehran expressed his country’s readiness for providing facilities to Iranian companies which contribute to Syria’s reconstruction, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

“The country is fully prepared to provide facilities for Iranian state-run and private companies to participate in reconstruction of Syria and also in other joint venture projects,” Adnan Hassan Mahmoud said in a seminar on Iran-Syria’s business opportunities in Tehran.

Currently, the condition is ripe for the presence of Iranian state-run and private companies to carry out joint venture projects all across Syria, Mahmoud said.

Mentioning the long-term strategic cooperation agreement which was signed between the two countries last year, the official said there are many working and investments opportunities for Iranians in Syria, including building housing units, infrastructure, rebuilding the Syrian factories as well as providing raw materials to them.

“The governments of the two countries are now working on resolving banking issues, and a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the central banks of the two sides which entails opening of bank branches in the two countries and the establishment of a joint bank.

Establishing sea and road transportation companies to exchange goods and meet the needs of both sides are also on the agenda for both countries, he added.

$1 billion bilateral trade on agenda

Elsewhere in the conference, Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee Keyvan Kashefi delivered his speech in which he noted that considering the two sides’ determination, reaching $500 million - $1 billion of trade turnover within the next two years is completely plausible.

“Over the past year, more than 10 economic delegations have been exchanged between Iran and Syria, however lacking enough information and knowledge about the other side’s market is one of the biggest problems for Iranian economic activists,” he said.

Hosted by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the conference on introducing Iran and Syria’s trade and business opportunities was held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Iranian Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Hamid Zadboum, Hassan Danaeifar, the advisor to Iran’s first vice president and also the chairman of the Iranian committee on development of economic relations with Syria and Iraq, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, and the Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee Keyvan Kashefi delivered speeches in the event.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

EF/MA

Photo: Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, delivering speech in a seminar on Iran-Syria trade opportunities in Tehran on Tuesday.



