‘Iranian companies prioritized for reconstructing Syria’

TEHRAN- Syrian minister of public works and housing said that his country puts the top priority on Iranian companies for implementing reconstruction projects in Syria, IRNA reported.

Making the remarks during an Iran-Syria business forum held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in Tehran on Tuesday, Suhail Mohammad Abdullatif said that the Syrian government will offer all necessary facilities to Iranian companies for cooperation in the reconstruction of Syria, so that these companies will enjoy investment opportunities in his country.

He said the agreement signed during the first meeting of Iran-Syria Joint Trade Committee includes establishment of Iranian-Syrian joint companies which can do activity in all provinces of Syria.

“We can use Syrian state-run companies to this end”, the minister said, adding that the joint companies can take the projects directly without taking part in any tender.

He said the next step will be setting up a Syrian-Iranian joint bank in Damascus.

The private sectors of the two countries are the main partners of the investment projects, Abdullatif stressed and mentioned contribution of Iranian private sector to the reconstruction projects in Syria as necessary.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

The first meeting of Iran-Syria Joint Trade Committee was held in Damascus in late-August, during which the two sides stressed their willingness for further expansion of economic ties.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides including Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee Keyvan Kashefi, and Hassan Danaeifar, the advisor to Iran’s first vice president and also the chairman of the Iranian committee on development of economic relations with Syria and Iraq.

As reported, Eslami visited Syria on top of a high-ranking delegation to attend the event and also to discuss expansion of ties with Syrian officials.

In his speech in the meeting, the minister called for Iranian private sector’s active participation in reconstruction of the war-stricken Syria, saying that “of course the presence of the Iranian delegation in this meeting is in itself an indication of Iranian private sector’s determination for strong contribution to reconstruction of Syria.”

MA/MA

Photo: Syrian Minister of Public Works and Housing Suhail Mohammad Abdullatif (L) and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie attended the Iran-Syria business forum in Tehran on Tuesday.