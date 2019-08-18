Iran-Syria joint chamber of commerce to recruit members

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has published an announcement, inviting capable private companies to join Iran-Syria joint chamber of commerce’s founding board.

As reported by the portal of ICCIMA, establishing Iran-Syria joint chamber is put on the ICCIMA’s agenda for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020) and all interested companies can hand in the required documents to be assessed in order for registration.

Iran and Syria agreed on establishing a joint chamber of commerce in business forum in October 2018.

The forum was held on October 20 in Tehran with the participation of 50 Syrian businessmen headed by secretary general of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce Mohammad Hamshou.

Hamshou and Tehran Chamber of Commerce Chairman Masoud Khansari co-chair the forum.

The two sides also agreed on the optimal benefit from the potentials provided by the Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2011 with the aim of developing and upgrading the level of trade exchange between Syria and Iran.

Iranian private sector has repeatedly expressed readiness to cooperate with Syria in various areas including construction, transportation, power plants, renewable energy, infrastructure and etc.

The two countries have also been exchanging numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are already investing in different areas like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects in Syria.

In August 2018, a delegation comprised of Iranian economic experts traveled to Syria to explore investment opportunities and finalize the reconstruction plans of the war-stricken country.

Also in January, the 14th preparatory meeting of Iran-Syria high joint technical committee of economic cooperation was held at Damascus.

EF/