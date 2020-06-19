Economic co-op discussed between Iran, Syria

TEHRAN- During a meeting between Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and an Iranian delegation, the two sides explored the ways to further develop economic cooperation between Iran and Syria which have been targeted by the U.S. sanctions, , Fars news agency reported.

Iran-Syria economic collaboration still continues in line with the guidelines of the leaders of the two countries, Arnous said in the meeting in Damascus on Wednesday.

Syria has a comprehensive plan to develop the agricultural and food industries to increase the stability of the Syrian people in the face of sanctions, he added.

Head of Headquarters for Developing Iran's Economic Cooperation with Iraq and Syria Hassan Danayeefar who was heading the visiting Iranian delegation, for his part, reiterated that his country is standing alongside Syria to counter economic sanctions.

He noted that the Iranian delegation's trip to Damascus took place to offer economic help, stressing the significance of joint coordination for overcoming all the obstacles on the way of economic collaboration.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for the expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of the Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

Last month, Head of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce Keyvan Kashefi said that the value of Iran's trade with Syria will reach $1 billion by the next Iranian calendar year 1400 (starts on March 21, 2021).

“Considering the plans we have on the agenda for expanding trade with Syria, the value of Iran's trade with the country is expected to reach $1 billion by the next year,” Kashefi noted.