Conference on Iran-Syria trade opportunities slated for Nov. 12

TEHRAN – A conference on introducing Iran and Syria’s trade and business opportunities is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on November 12, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran announced.

Iranian Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)Hamid Zadboum, Hassan Danaeifar, the advisor to Iran’s first vice president and also the chairman of the Iranian committee on development of economic relations with Syria and Iraq, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, and the Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee Keyvan Kashefi are scheduled to deliver speeches in the event.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

In late October, Kashefi said an Iranian trade center in Damascus is going to be opened within the next three months.

“Equipping the trade center is in the final stages and it will be opened in the next three months, maximum,” he said.

In August 2018, a delegation comprised of Iranian economic experts traveled to Syria to explore investment opportunities and finalize the reconstruction plans of the war-stricken country.

Also in January, the 14th preparatory meeting of Iran-Syria high joint technical committee of economic cooperation was held in Damascus.

