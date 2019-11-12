Parliamentary delegation meets top Syrian officials

TEHRAN – An Iranian parliamentary delegation left Tehran for the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday to hold talks with senior Syrian officials.

Headed by Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour, the delegation met with the Speaker of the People's Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh on Tuesday afternoon in Damascus, according to Mehr.

The Iranian delegation is also set to meet with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Wednesday.

Meeting with the MPs sitting on the Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee and the Syrian National Security Committee is also on the agenda of the Iranian parliamentary delegation.

Strategic relations between Iran and Syria have witnessed a remarkable growth in various fields over the past year.

MH/PA