Tehran, Damascus discuss expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN- Hassan Danaeifar, the advisor to Iran’s first vice president and also the chairman of the Iranian committee on development of economic relations with Syria and Iraq, and Atef Nadaf, the Syrian minister of interior trade and consumer protection, met in Damascus to explore the ways for expanding and strengthening economic ties between Iran and Syria.

During the meeting, Nadaf stressed the significance of current cooperation between his country and Iran in the reconstruction projects in Syria, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Danaeifar for his part announced Iran’s readiness for more cooperation with Syria in these projects.

During an Iranian-Syrian business forum, held in Tehran on May 1, the Iranian and Syrian officials, entrepreneurs and businessmen came together to explore ways for enhancing trade ties.

The business forum which marked the two sides’ sixth gathering in the past six months was hosted by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The event was attended by a Syrian trade delegation headed by the Chairman of Chamber of Industry of Damascus and its Countryside, Samer al-Debes, the Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee Keyvan Kashefi, Hassan Danaiefar, and the Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud as well as representatives of Iranian private companies.

During the gathering, several senior officials delivered speeches and afterwards the two sides’ companies held B2B meetings to get to know each other and acquire information on their potentials and capacities.

