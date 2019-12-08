Iran win two medals at Alans wrestling tournament

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestlers claimed two medals at the Alans tournament.

Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi claimed a silver medal at the 92kg and Amirhossein Zare seized a bronze in the 120kg.

The team is headed by Ebrahim Mehrban and Oveis Mallah.

The tournament in Ossetia is now in its third year and has quickly become one of the toughest in the world. In just two years, there have been six world champions to compete in it and not win.

Iran sent six wrestlers to the competition which was held in Vladikavkaz, Russia from Dec. 5 to 8.