Iran sends six wrestlers to Alans tournament

TEHRAN – Iran wrestling federation has released the roster of six wrestlers who will be competing at the Alans tournament.

The competition will be held in Vladikavkaz, Russia from Dec. 5 to 8.

The team is headed by Ebrahim Mehrban and Oveis Mallah.

The tournament in Ossetia is now in its third year and has quickly become one of the toughest in the world. In just two years, there have been six world champions to compete in it and not win.

Iran men’s freestyle roster

57 kg: Alireza Sarlak

61 kg: Majid Dastan

65 kg: Amirmohammad Yazdani

92 kg: Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi

97 kg: Abbas Forootan

125 kg: Amirhossein Zare