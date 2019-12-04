Iran sends six wrestlers to Alans tournament
December 4, 2019
TEHRAN – Iran wrestling federation has released the roster of six wrestlers who will be competing at the Alans tournament.
The competition will be held in Vladikavkaz, Russia from Dec. 5 to 8.
The team is headed by Ebrahim Mehrban and Oveis Mallah.
The tournament in Ossetia is now in its third year and has quickly become one of the toughest in the world. In just two years, there have been six world champions to compete in it and not win.
Iran men’s freestyle roster
57 kg: Alireza Sarlak
61 kg: Majid Dastan
65 kg: Amirmohammad Yazdani
92 kg: Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi
97 kg: Abbas Forootan
125 kg: Amirhossein Zare
