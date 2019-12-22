TEDPIX rises to 356,720 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 2,723 points to stand at 356,720 on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Some 4.239 billion securities worth 22.609 trillion rials (about $538.3 million) were traded at TSE.

Meanwhile, IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), gained 51 points to 4,610 on Sunday.

Some 1.696 billion securities worth 13.583 trillion rials (about $323.4 million) were traded at this market.

