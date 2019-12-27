TSE up 3% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 10,766 points, or three percent, to stand at 361,088 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

TSE’s worth of trades stood at 13.38 trillion rials (about $318.5 million) in the past week, with a two-percent rise from its previous week.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

