Artist Hassan Ruholamin creates painting in memory of Martyr Soleimani 

TEHRAN – Painter Hassan Ruholamin, who is famed for his epic drawings, has created a painting in memory of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

The painting titled “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah” depicts Soleimani’s remains embraced by Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shias.

An image of the artwork was published on Friday on khamenei.ir, the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ruholamin’s paintings usually call to mind the ambience of the Renaissance paintings. In his works, he regards stories from the history of Islam and contemporary events.

In 2017, he also created a painting of Mohsen Hojaji, an Iranian soldier who was martyred by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

Earlier in November 2016, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art unveiled Ruholamin’s painting “The Sky Fell Down”, a large painting featuring the last moments of the life of Imam Hussein (AS).

An exhibition of his paintings was organized at Iran’s cultural office in Paris in March 2018.

In January 2019, his collection “The Truth Is with Ali”, which contains paintings about Imam Ali (AS), was showcased in an exhibition Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

Photo: “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah” by artist Hassan Ruholamin created in memory of commander Qassem Soleimani was unveiled on khamenei.ir on January 3, 2020. (khamenei.ir)

