Ukrainian airplane with 170 aboard crashes in Iran; no survivors

TEHRAN- A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew on board.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Regrettably, no one on board survived the crash, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services, after search and rescue units were dispatched to the crash site.

CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.