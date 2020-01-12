Iran downplays fresh U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN - The Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Saturday condemned the new U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying sanctions on senior Iranian officials as well as metal industries will bring nothing for Washington.

“The American regime will finally be forced to accept its failure,” Mousavi said.

He went on to say that sanctions are a clear violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Unfortunately, the Americans have adopted unilateral, illegal and fruitless behaviors and are stressing to repeat them,” he added.

The Trump administration imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday in response to Iran's missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq on January 8. Iran’s missile attacks were in response to the U.S. assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force in Baghdad on January 3.

The U.S. introduced sanctions on Iran’s metal industries and eight senior military and national security officials who the U.S. said were involved in the ballistic missile attack on the U.S. airbase in western Iraq. Among them were the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the armed forces deputy chief of staff and the commander of the Basij.

MJ/PA



