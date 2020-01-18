TEDPIX hits record high of 400,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), posts a new record on Saturday, as it jumped 10,516 points to stand at 409,962, IRNA reported.

Some 9.266 billion securities worth 39.854 trillion rials (about $948.9 million) were traded at TSE on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

The first market’s index rose 7,391 points and the second market’s index climbed 22,517 points at this market, the same report conformed.

TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index, TEDPIX, in the past Iranian calendar week, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the past week to stand at 399.445 points.

As reported, 27.689 billion securities valued at 149.793 trillion rials (about $3.56 billion) were traded through 2.151 deals at TSE in the past week, experiencing growth of 12.9 percent and 33.7 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 54.2 percent rise in the number of trades.

The first market’s index rose 33,270 points, or 13.11 percent, to 286,972, and second market’s index increased 92,359 points, or 12.57 percent, to 827,378, at TSE in the previous week, the same report confirmed.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21, 2019).

Reportedly, some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

MA/MA