Pakistan welcomes Tehran, Riyadh readiness for dialogue

TEHRAN - Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has welcomed a readiness by Tehran and Riyadh to hold dialogue to reduce tensions.

“We call for clearing up misunderstanding between two brotherly countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” IRNA quoted him as saying on Friday on the sidelines of a press conference in Islamabad.

He added, “Pakistan does not want hatred between Tehran and Riyadh and visited Iran and Saudi Arabia aiming at conveying message of peace.”

In a tweet, written in Arabic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Iran is still interested in holding talks with its neighbors. We announce our readiness to participate in any collaborative action to serve the regional interests.”

“We welcome any step which restore hope to the regional people and brings stability and prosperity,” he added.

Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan Al Saud told Reuters on Wednesday that Riyadh was open to talks with Tehran.

Imran Khan, the Pakistani prime minister, visited Riyadh in December 2019 as part of continued efforts to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

This was his fourth visit to Saudi Arabia since May 2019.

Khan visited Tehran on October 13, 2019 to “facilitate” possible dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia which have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the Saudi war on Yemen and Riyadh’s support for Trump’s anti-Iran moves.

Khan met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Foreign Minister Qureshi has said that Iran and Saudi Arabia should bridge differences.

In an interview with Aaj News in October, Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue efforts in line with reducing tension in Iran-Saudi relations.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes Khan’s initiative to de-escalate tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Last October the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran is ready for talks with Saudi Arabia with or without a mediator.

During a joint press conference with Khan in Tehran on October 13, 2019, Rouhani, without mentioning Saudi Arabia, suggested that Iran will give a positive response to “good intention”.

Rouhani said Iran “welcomes efforts by the Pakistani prime minister to settle tensions in the region” and “restore peace and stability”.

