Nearly 2000 more candidates eligible to run for parliament

TEHRAN – Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said on Saturday that number of candidates eligible to contest the parliamentary elections may increase, announcing that the competence of nearly 2000 more candidates have been confirmed by the council.

Kadkhodaei said the Guardian Council has started studying the qualification of those rejected in the first screening stage.

“Today, we entered the second phase of studying the qualification of the candidates. Those who were announced to be disqualified can file a complaint,” he told a press conference.

The elections for the 290-seat parliament will be held on February 21.

“The Guardian Council will do its duty and we are sensitive toward studying qualifications,” Kadkhodaei pointed out.

The spokesman added the duty of the Guardian Council is to properly monitor the election rather than creating an atmosphere for an “enthusiastic election”.



NA/PA