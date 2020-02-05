Tehran-Bishkek flight resumed after 12 years

TEHRAN – Iran and Kyrgyzstan have resumed flights after around 12 years halt, Mehr news agency reported.

The first direct flight between the two countries took off from Tehran and landed at Bishkek’s Manas airport on Tuesday, Iran’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ali Mojtaba Roozbahani wrote in Russian on his Twitter account.

According to ISNA, the flight was operated by Iran’s Varesh Airlines.

On the sidelines of the 12th Iran-Kyrgyzstan Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held in Tehran on December 3-4, 2019, the two sides agreed to facilitate visa issuance and resume direct flights.

The event was co-chaired by Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads Janat Beishenov.

In a meeting with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev in November, Iranian First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri said his country is ready to ease visa regulations for Kyrgyzstani nationals in a bid to boost tourism.

MG