Tehran, Bishkek agree to ease visa rules, resume direct flights

TEHRAN – Iran and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to facilitate visa issuance and resume direct flights by the end of the current Iranian month of Azar (Dec. 21), YJC quoted Iran’s deputy transport minister Shahram Adamnejad as saying on Wednesday.

“The two countries are willing to improve transport ties, so necessary measures have been taken to ease visa rules and we will resume direct flights by the end of Azar,” he explained.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 12th Iran-Kyrgyzstan Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held in Tehran on December 3-4.

The event was co-chaired by Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads Janat Beishenov.

In a meeting with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev in November, Iranian First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri said his country is ready to ease visa regulations for Kyrgyzstani nationals in a bid to boost tourism.

AFM/MG