Iranian diplomat calls on Turkey, Syria to practice self-restraint

TEHRAN - Hamid Reza Dehghani, the director general for the Middle East and North Africa affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has called on Syria and Turkey to practice self-restraint in order to avoid worsening of the situation.

He expressed concerns over the situation in Idlib, in Syria’s northwest, and conflicts between Turkey and Syria.

Dehghani also reiterated Iran’s readiness to help prevent worsening of the situation.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on February 10 that Iran is steadfast in its readiness to mediate between Turkey and Syria.

“Iran reiterates its readiness to facilitate dialogue among brother neighbors #Turkey & #Syria,” Zarif tweeted.

He added, “Escalation of tensions only serves interests of terrorists and their sponsors. Avoidance of bloodshed and respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity is imperative.”

Zarif’s proposal to mediate between Syria and Turkey came a few days after Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Tehran’s ambassador to the United Nations, said Iran is ready to do its best to settle the conflicts between Turkey and Syria in Idlib province.

“Iran is ready to do its best to settle differences between Damascus and Ankara over developments in Idlib province,” he said in a meeting at the United Nations Security Council.

“Situation in the region is worrisome, so, we must try to prevent the crisis from being uncontrollable,” he said.

Highlighting the Sochi agreement over the situation in Idlib, Takht-Ravanchi said, “The Astana meeting underlined the importance of the Sochi agreement.”

