HUM Network to honor Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar with Women Leaders Award 

TEHRAN – Narges Abyar, the director of acclaimed movies such as “Track 143”, “Breath” and “When the Moon Was Full”, will receive the HUM Women Leaders Award in a ceremony at the Governor’s House in the Pakistani city of Karachi tomorrow.

The HUM Women Leaders Award is presented to female achievers from Pakistan and abroad by the HUM Network Limited, a global entertainment and news network and one of the largest broadcasting brands with a strong following among South Asia diaspora around the world.



Social activist Fouzia Saeed, Seemin Jamali from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and human rights attorney and political activist Jalila Haider are the national recipients of the awards.

Abyar is one of Iran’s book writers of the past two decades who began making films based on the heroines of her books.

Her recent films have won a great number of national and international awards.

The HUM Women Leaders Award aims to recognize and honor the contributions and achievements of iconic women from Pakistan and around the world who are change-makers in their respective fields and act a symbol and source of hope, courage, determination and inspiration for women across the globe.

These iconic women are mentors and role models for girls who aspire to be achievers.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is expected to attend the award ceremony.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar.

RM/MMS/YAW

