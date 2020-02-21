TEDPIX rises over 19,000 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), went up 19,675 points to 478,754 in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

Banks and carmakers, chemical and pharmaceutical companies, base metal and foodstuff industries, as well as computer, cement, water, electricity and gas companies contributed to the most part of growth at TSE in the past week, which was the last week of Iran’s eleventh calendar month of Bahman.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Based on the WFE latest report, the TSE was the top performer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

A total of about $66 billion worth of stocks were traded in TSE during 2019, registering a growth of more than 300 percent compared to the value of trades in the previous year.

According to the WFE report, the total value of trades at TSE reached $320 billion at the end of 2019, while the total market value of WFE members amounted to more than $74 trillion.

MA/MA