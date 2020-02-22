COVID-19 cases in Iran rise to 28, death toll hits 6

TEHRAN – The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Iran has increased to 28, of whom six have so far lost their lives.

“Up to now, 785 persons suspected of having the virus have been tested at clinics nationwide,” deputy health minister Kiyanoush Jahanpour said, adding that over the past day ten new cases of infection were confirmed.

Out of the ten new cases, eight are in the city of Qom and two have come from Qom and hospitalized in Tehran, he explained, IRNA reported.

