Iran too strong for Qatar at FIBA Asia Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Qatar 95-52 here at the 2021 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup qualification on Sunday.

In the match held in empty Azadi Hall amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak, Qatar center Emir Mujkic scored match-high of 14 points and Iran captain Hamed Haddadi scored 13 points.

Iran had defeated Syria 94-48 in their first match in Group E on Thursday.

A total of 24 countries will take part in the qualifiers – divided into six groups. According to FIBA, the top two teams of each group will secure places at the 2021 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, the third-placed team in each group will battle over the four remaining slots in the tournament.

The qualifiers will run until February next year, as teams play both home and away matches – giving local supporters the opportunity to cheer on their national squads directly during the matches.

The second window of the qualifiers will be held in November, while the last is scheduled for February 2021.