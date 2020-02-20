Iran ease past Syria at FIBA Asia Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran were too strong for Syria at the 2021 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup qualification, beating them 94-48 on Thursday.

Hamed Haddadi led Iran with 14 points in Tehran’s Azadi Hall, while Syrian Abdulwahab Alhamwi scored 11 points.

Team Melli will meet Qatar in Group E on Sunday.

A total of 24 countries will take part in the qualifiers – divided into six groups. According to FIBA, the top two teams of each group will secure places at the 2021 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, the third-placed team in each group will battle over the four remaining slots in the tournament.

The qualifiers will run until February next year, as teams play both home and away matches – giving local supporters the opportunity to cheer on their national squads directly during the matches.

The second window of the qualifiers will be held in November, while the last is scheduled for February 2021.