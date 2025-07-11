What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery. The exhibition titled “Homeland” will run until July 18 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

Painting

* Paintings by Maryam Vand are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “There Was Never A Plan” will be running until July 21 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Paintings by Ali Beheshti are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 1 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Afsaneh Parchakani.

The exhibition runs until July 21 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Mehrdad Jafari is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 28 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Amir Esfandiari, Aqiq Afkhami, Gandom Amiri, Qasem Mohammadi, and Sara Kazemi.

The exhibition entitled “Abstinence” will be running until July 28 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* A collection of paintings by Hamidreza Afshar is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Hidden Surface” will run until July 21 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Arsia Moqaddam is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Important and Eternal Paper World” will be running until July 22 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Maziar Tahouri is showcasing a collection of his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Endless Joy” will run until July 22 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Salimeh Afsari are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Pink Is Better Than Red”, the exhibition runs until July 21 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

SAB/