China champions cultural concord: Beijing hosts Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting

BEIJING — The Chinese capital, Beijing, has become a hub of global unity and cultural understanding as it hosted the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting.

With its two-day agenda concluded on Friday, the event reflected China’s growing role as a leader in championing cultural diversity, mutual respect among civilizations, and shared global development.

Jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the meeting brought together more than 600 delegates from approximately 140 countries and regions under the theme “Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development.”

President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the meeting emphasizing that the prosperity of civilization and the progress of mankind are inseparable from the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations.

According to CGTN, Xi also expressed his hope that participants will have in-depth exchanges, build consensus, and contribute wisdom and strength to promoting mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and the harmonious coexistence of different civilizations.

This ministerial meeting is part of a broader vision introduced by President Xi in March 2023, known as the Global Civilization Initiative. The initiative advocates for respect for civilizational diversity, shared human values, continuity and innovation in civilizations, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges across borders.

A strong voice against cultural superiority and division

The Global Civilization Initiative firmly rejects outdated and divisive theories such as the “clash of civilizations”—a controversial concept popularized in the 1990s which suggests that future global conflicts will stem from differences among cultures and religions, rather than political or economic interests. Similarly, the notion of the “superiority of certain civilizations” promotes a hierarchy among cultures, often used to justify discrimination, interference, or even confrontation.

China strongly opposes such ideologies, believing instead that all civilizations are equal and have unique contributions to the progress of humanity. Through dialogue, mutual learning, and inclusiveness, China emphasizes that cultural exchange should transcend estrangement, learning should replace confrontation, and coexistence must rise above notions of superiority.

A global response and UN recognition

In just over two years, the international community has welcomed the Global Civilization Initiative with enthusiasm. This growing support was cemented in June 2024, when the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution—proposed by China—designating June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. This landmark decision underscores global recognition of the need for intercultural understanding in an increasingly interconnected yet divided world.

A vision for shared human progress

The Global Civilization Initiative is one of three major global initiatives proposed by President Xi, alongside the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative. Together, they offer China’s comprehensive vision for addressing the most pressing challenges of our time—from peace and security to inclusive economic growth.

Guided by the principle of building a shared future for mankind, China advocates for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a globalization process that is inclusive, fair, and mutually beneficial. In the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism, these initiatives highlight China’s commitment to openness, multilateralism, and global cooperation.

As the world gathers in Beijing for the Global Civilizations Dialogue, China is sending a powerful message: diversity is not a source of conflict, but a foundation for peace. Through respectful dialogue and mutual understanding, civilizations can rise together—creating a more harmonious and prosperous world for all.