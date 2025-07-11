New mural of Ayatollah Khamenei unveiled, celebrating resistance, patriotism

TEHRAN- The latest mural at Valiasr Square in central Tehran was unveiled on Thursday, illustrating the image of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, alongside the message "O shining love."

Created by the Owj Arts and Media Organization, the mural reflects national themes such as the Iranian-Islamic way of life and resistance against arrogance. It uses media art to convey these ideas, IRNA reported.

According to graphic designer Mikaeil Barati, the concept behind "O shining love" is that the Leader and the family of Imam Hussein (AS) are like the life flowing through the heart of the homeland, the report added.

Coinciding with the eve of Ashura, a mourning ceremony was held at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh in Tehran, attended by Ayatollah Khamenei and a diverse crowd of people. The event focused on themes of resistance against oppression, especially in the context of the 12-day Israeli aggression on Iran.

During the ceremony, prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi recited poetry and mourned Imam Hussein (AS) and his martyrs. At the end, the Leader encouraged Karimi to sing "O Iran," to which he responded with the patriotic chant "O Iran, O shining love," eliciting widespread positive reactions on social media.

The Leader’s composed and confident presence at the event was widely praised by political figures, who described it as reassuring and empowering for the nation.

