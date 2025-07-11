Silence is complicity: Iran envoy to Denmark slams Israeli attacks on hospitals

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Denmark has condemned the Israeli military’s attacks on Iranian medical facilities, warning that the silence of the international medical community in the face of such assaults is not an act of neutrality but one of complicity.

In a letter to Danish Health Minister Sophie Løhde Jakobsen, Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sajadi described the strikes as clear violations of international law and fundamental humanitarian norms.

"The deafening silence of the global medical community in the face of such assaults is both alarming and revealing," Sajadi wrote.

In the letter, the ambassador pointed to Israel’s repeated bombings of hospitals in Gaza in recent months, which he said resulted in the deaths of countless civilians, including patients, doctors, nurses, and displaced persons seeking shelter. Many of the medical centers were left in ruins or rendered inoperable.

He rejected Israeli justifications for the attacks—such as claims that Hamas used hospitals as command centers or civilian shields—as baseless excuses that failed to convince any reasonable observer. "The destruction left behind spoke louder than any justification," he noted.

Referring to Israel’s recent military strikes on Iran, Sajadi wrote: “Targeting healthcare facilities during military operations removes any doubt about the regime’s true intentions: maximizing human suffering. Hospitals are meant to save lives. Destroying them only ensures greater loss of life.”

According to the ambassador, in just 12 days of Israeli attacks on Iran, eight hospitals, 11 ambulances, a Red Crescent building, and numerous emergency responders were directly hit, causing widespread civilian casualties.

In addition, Sajadi reported that several nearby medical buildings—including the clinic at Evin Prison—were seriously damaged or completely destroyed. At least 18 medical staff, including six doctors, were killed or injured in the attacks.

The ambassador emphasized that none of the individuals Israel claimed to be targeting—such as military commanders or nuclear scientists—were present at any of the medical centers that came under fire.

“These attacks are not only morally indefensible but also constitute flagrant breaches of international law, the UN Charter, and the core principles of humanitarian conduct,” Sajadi wrote.

He called on the international medical community—particularly in Western countries that claim to uphold human rights and the rule of law—to take a firm and public stance. "Remaining silent in the face of such brutality is not neutrality—it is complicity," he said.