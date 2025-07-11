Undermining the enemy's calculation

TEHRAN - Farhikhtegan wrote in an analysis: The recent war, despite all the costs, it brought us two important treasures: internal cohesion and external unity. As the internal cohesion is valuable and needs to be protected, the external unity must also be preserved.

The enemy attacked Iran with assumption to weaken unity at home and strategic depth abroad. Therefore, we must precisely undermine the enemy's strategy. Just as military exercises are carried out to demonstrate power and authority, we also need to demonstrate the power of our cohesion and unity. The Iranian people's resentment against the invaders and traitors has, to some extent, destroyed the illusion of the loss of the Islamic Republic's social capital. Measures have also been taken to strengthen the strategic depth of the Islamic Republic abroad. Foreign individuals, groups, and institutions must plan and prepare the ground for expressing support for the Islamic Republic.

Keyhan: Leader presence at Ashura ritual a manifestation of authority and resilience

Kayhan dedicated its editorial to the presence of the Revolutionary Leader in the Ashura night ritual and wrote: This presence won worldwide attention in global media, astonished the world leaders and shocked the Zionists and the American and European leaders. This shows Consequential developments in the region and the world in the midst of the unfinished war against Iran. Analysts and global media are now focused on several important propositions that the presence of the Leader proved: First, the threat of the Islamic Republic to Israel until its destruction still remains. Second, Trump lost the gamble, and the situation has become much more complicated for him. Third, Iran's missile and nuclear programs and enrichment activities have remained in place, and the path its nuclear activities will take has become clearer. Also, the Iranians did not fail, and the 24-hour and maximum one-week plan to collapse the Islamic Republic and destroy Iran and the resistance front failed. With the recent war, the Iranian nation has come to understand that in this world, the law of the jungle prevails, and if the country is not strong, it cannot continue to exist. Iran has decided to remain strong with a strong leadership and to stay strong until the end.

Iran: Israeli threat is a regional common concern

In an interview with Abbas Khameyar, an expert on West Asia issues, the Iran newspaper discussed an unprecedented shift in the Arab governments’ position toward Iran in Israel’s 12-day war against Iran. He said: The countries of the region expressed support for Iran in Israel’s 12-day war against Iran, while in previous years we witnessed an ambivalent position by these countries. The starting point of this change of positions should be seen for the first time in Operations True Promise I and II. Israel revealed weak image of itself in the Arab and Islamic world. The second point is that after the events in Syria (the fall of the Assad government in December 24), the possible defensive shield of the Arab nations (against Israel) has gone in the air. The third point is that the Americans and Israelis are talking about changing the face of the Middle East, that is to say creating "new Middle East." With this situation, Arab countries see their territorial integrity is under threat and realized that it is Iran and its military power that has and will stand up to covetous eyes on the territory of Arab countries.

Jam-e-Jam: Coup is not possible in Islamic Republic

In an interview with Jam-e-Jam, former diplomat Mohammad Hassan Ghadiri addressed the issue of Iran-U.S. negotiations. He said: Negotiations with the U.S. were never beneficial for Iran. Even when the JCPOA negotiations were underway, it was clear that even if an agreement was reached, the U.S. would not honor it. These indirect negotiations that have been held to date will not yield results because the U.S. is fundamentally an enemy of Iran and will use any trick, including negotiations, to undermine Iran. We must know that negotiations with the U.S. have not had any positive results. The aggression that the U.S. committed against Iran made the public more aware of the nature of the U.S. and the Zionist regime and made the public more united. The Zionist regime carried out a multilateral program in Iran in coordination with the U.S. and Europe. They were thinking of a coup to overthrow the establishment. However, a coup is not possible in the Islamic Republic system.