Parliament committee approves bill to boost Iran’s military capabilities

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has approved the general framework of a new bill aimed at strengthening the country’s armed forces in the face of Israeli aggression.

Committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei announced the decision following a session on Sunday, July 14, where the bill titled "Strengthening the Military Capabilities of the Armed Forces in Comprehensive Confrontation with the Crimes and Aggression of the Zionist Regime" was reviewed. The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Iranian Army, and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The bill, drafted by Tehran MP Ali Khezrian and backed by 120 lawmakers, was passed in principle and has now been referred to the committee’s Defense Subcommittee for detailed review. According to Rezaei, the bill includes one main article and three provisions, though changes may still be made during further deliberations.

During the session, representatives from the Ministry of Defense and armed forces institutions expressed their views, and the Deputy Defense Minister underscored the need to secure sufficient defense funding. He affirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing defense resources with the support of the committee.

Rezaei, who represents Dashtestan in Parliament, explained that under the proposed legislation, the Plan and Budget Organization and the Ministry of Petroleum would be required to fully allocate the 2025 defense budget (Persian calendar year 1404), specifically for strengthening the armed forces. They must also cover any outstanding defense-related budget shortfalls from 2024.

In addition, the bill mandates the Plan and Budget Organization to fund all annual defense allocations approved by the Supreme National Security Council. The Central Bank of Iran would also be tasked with providing financial facilities for urgent defense projects, using both unblocked and available financial resources.