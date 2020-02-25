Tehran book fair postponed until end of Ramadan 

TEHRAN – The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) has been postponed to a time after the holy month of Ramadan due to the new coronavirus epidemic in Tehran.

The exact date of the fair will be specified later, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The book fair was scheduled to be held from April 14 to 24.

Ramadan will probably begin on April 24 and end on May 23.

Turkey is the guest of honor of the Tehran International Book Fair this year. The postponement was announced a day after a Turkish cultural delegation canceled their visit to Tehran.

The delegation was scheduled to discuss details about Turkey as the guest of honor of the Tehran fair.

Photo: People visit the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair at Imam Khomeini Mosalla on April 25, 2019. (Tasnim/Hossein Movahedinejad)

