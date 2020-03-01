Growth returns to TSE, IFB

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major exchange, and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market witnessed growth of their indexes on Sunday after they had experienced some sharp fall on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, climbed 9,782 points to 515,583, as 6.296 billion securities worth 45.026 billion rials (about $1.07 billion) were traded at this exchange.

The first market’s index rose 5,873 points and the second market’s index went up 116,150 points.

TEDPIX had risen 45,640 points, or 10 percent, to 524,394 during the past Iranian week.

The indices of Bank Mellat, Bank Tejarat, Iran Khodro Industrial Group, Saipa Group, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and National Iranian Copper Company mostly contributed to the rise of TEDPIX in the past week when the index experienced a noticeable rising trend and hit the record high of half million points.

On Sunday, Iran’s over-the-counter market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also experienced growth of its main index, IFX.

The index rose 140 points to 6,675 as 2.885 securities valued at 27.959 trillion rials (about $665.6 million) were traded at this market.

