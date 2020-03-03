Bagheri on brink of becoming Iran assistant coach

TEHRAN – Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) is set to offer Karim Bagheri the assistant’s job.

Ex-Team Melli midfielder Bagheri, who announced his retirement from national duty in a friendly match against Brazil in 2007, is a strong candidate to assist Dragan Skocic in Iran national football team.

Bagheri started his coaching career in Persepolis in 2012 and has played a key role in the team’s successes in the recent years.

As Branko Ivankovic’s assistant, he helped Persepolis win three titles in Iran Professional League, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups during a three-year period.

The Iranian federation has also negotiated with former Iran striker Vahid Hashemian who worked as assistant coach of Marc Wilmots.

Iran will have four must-win matches in late March and early June in the 2022 World Cup qualification.