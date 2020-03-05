Bagheri officially appointed Iran assistant coach

TEHRAN – Persepolis assistant coach Karim Bagheri has been officially appointed as assistant coach of Dragan Skocic in Iran national football team.

He will work simultaneously in Persepolis and Team Melli.

“It’s a great honor for me to help Team Melli. We all must try for Iran’s success. I am a soldier of my country,” Bagheri said.

Bagheri started his coaching career in Persepolis in 2012 and has played a key role in the team’s successes in the recent years.

As Branko Ivankovic’s assistant, he helped Persepolis win three titles in Iran Professional League, one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups during a three-year period.

The Iranian federation has also negotiated with former Iran striker Vahid Hashemian who worked as assistant coach of Marc Wilmots.

Iran will have four must-win matches in late March and early June in the 2022 World Cup qualification.