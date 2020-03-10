Iran facilitates return of Bahraini nationals amid coronavirus outbreak 

TEHRAN - The Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Tuesday that relevant bodies in Iran have facilitated return of the first group of Bahraini nationals to their country after Manama stopped flights to and from Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Abbas Mousavi said, “Following continued coordination between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, the first group of the Bahraini citizens left Iran for Bahrain on Tuesday morning.”

“The move was done in line with the ministry’s humanitarian efforts to return foreign nationals to their own countries,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further appreciated the Omani government’s humanitarian approach and cooperation in transferring Bahraini nationals to their homeland.

Mousavi expressed hope that the Manama government would take a positive interaction with Tehran to enable Iran to pave the way for the remaining Bahraini nationals to return to their country according to a proposed program.

The Bahraini nationals could not return to their country after Manama halted flights to and from Iran in fear of the virus outbreak.

Iran is currently battling the world’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus outside China, where it originated.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in North America, Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

Until Tuesday, the deadly virus killed over 291 Iranian citizens and infected 8,042.

At least 2,731 people have recovered from the disease in Iran so far.



MJ/PA