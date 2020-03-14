Nearly 38.5m tires produced in 11 months

TEHRAN- Tire production in Iran stood at 38.475 million during the eleven-month period from March 21, 2019 until February 19, 2020, IRNA reported.

As reported, the figure shows a five-percent growth compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Having the annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire, Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in the West Asian region, according to the deputy director of non-metal industries office of Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

Mohsen Safdari has said that 11 tire production units are active in the country creating jobs for 14,500 people.

The official said 426,000 tons is the nominal capacity, while the real output is less than this figure as some units are working with 60-70 percent of their capacity.

He put the country’s imports of tires at 97,000 tons worth $320 million and exports at 8,500 tons valued at $30 million in the past Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2019) and said the export figure is low as the Industry Ministry decided to ban the export of this product due to regulate domestic market since the second half of the previous year.

“Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field”, the official announced.

