Iran accounts for 41% of tire production in West Asia

TEHRAN- Having the annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire, Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in the West Asian region, the deputy director of non-metal industries office of Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry announced.

Mohsen Safdari further said that 11 tire production units are active in the country creating jobs for 14,500 people, IRIB reported.

The official said 426,000 tons is the nominal capacity, while the real output is less than this figure as some units are working with 60-70 percent of their capacity.

He put the country’s imports of tires at 97,000 tons worth $320 million and exports at 8,500 tons valued at $30 million in the past Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2019) and said the export figure is low as the Industry Ministry decided to ban the export of this product due to regulate domestic market since the second half of the previous year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safdari said tire consumption in the country is anticipated to reach 330,000 tons in the current Iranian year, saying that 24 million tires of passenger cars are required while domestic production is predicted to hit 20 million.

“Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field”, the official announced.

Earlier this month, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said production of the heavy vehicles tire in the country will be more than domestic consumption of the product.

Making the remarks during visiting some industrial units in Parand Industrial Park in southwest of Tehran on January 3, the minister said, “We have five production projects ready to be implemented in this due that will oversupply the domestic market with heavy vehicles tires and in this way the threat [sanctions] will be turned into opportunity.”

“We are currently importing 70 percent of our required truck tires; but five manufacturing plants have been planned to reduce the imports. Putting the first plant into operation next month, we will achieve 55 percent self-reliance in terms of this product”, the minister had informed last month.

He said, “We have taken several serious steps in terms of domestic production and self-reliance and the first one is to prevent from import of the products that can be produced inside the country”.

The official has recently announced that relying on domestic production has saved €412 million for the country over the past six months in which six desks have been held on the matter.

He said the mentioned desks are focused on automotive, petrochemicals, mining, electricity, electronics and telecommunications industries.

Rahmani also noted that preparations have been made for holding seven more desks for promoting domestic production in the fields of electricity, electronics and telecommunications, petrochemicals, home appliances, utilities, rail and auto industries which will save the country another €490 million.

MA/MA