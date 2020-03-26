Zarif says one wonders whether Pompeo is secretary of state or 'secretary of hate'

TEHRAN- Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his "3rd-rate propaganda" against Iran, saying one wonders if he is secretary of state or "secretary of hate".

“Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda. One wonders whether he’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate. No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering & #Economic Terrorism; killing innocents & impeding the global fight against #COVID-19,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

As international organizations and various countries emphasize the need for cooperating with Iran in containing COVID-19, Pompeo on Wednesday said that maximum pressure on Iran will continue.

Despite claims by the U.S. that medicine is not subject to sanctions, illegal sanctions have prevented Iran’s access to medical supplies as the country is struggling to contain the deadly coronavirus.

For this purpose, President Hassan Rouhani, in a letter to his counterparts, informed them that the U.S. sanctions are impeding Iran’s effort to control the coronavirus.

Iran is worst hit by the virus in the Middle East.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 2,206 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 27,017.

To date, the ministry said, 2,077 people have also died of coronavirus .

Some 9,625 patients have so far recovered, the ministry added.

EM/PA