‘Inhuman sanctions on Iran are driven by secretaries of hate’

TEHRAN - Alireza Miryousefi, director of the Media Office of the Iranian Mission to the United Nations, on Friday described the new U.S. sanctions on Iran as an example of “inhuman policy” driven by "Secretaries of Hate".

Miryousefi said new sanctions are being introduced as Iran is struggling to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"Imposing new sanctions while Iranians are fighting COVID19, and amidst a growing number who are advocating ending U.S. economic terrorism on Iran, is simply another example of an inhuman U.S. policy, driven by ‘Secretaries of Hate’ toward Iran," Miryousefi wrote on his Twitter account, IRNA reported.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday slapped a fresh round of economic pressure on Iran, targeting more than a dozen Iranian companies and individuals involved in the construction and maritime services industries. The sanctions were announced by

Imposing new sanctions on Iran at this critical juncture shows the depth of hatred toward Iran by certain high-ranking officials at the Trump administration. As of Friday, more than 2,200 Iranians had died of the coronavirus and around 30,000 confirmed contracted the virus.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his "3rd-rate propaganda" against Iran, saying one wonders if he is secretary of state or "secretary of hate".

“Even a pandemic won’t stop Secretary Pompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda. One wonders whether he’s Secretary State or Secretary of Hate. No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering and Economic Terrorism; killing innocents and impeding the global fight against COVID-19,” Zarif tweeted.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be re-evaluated and avoid pushing already strained medical systems into collapse.

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"In the context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us," she warned.

PA/PA