Zarif to Trump: 'Iran starts no war, but teaches lessons to those who do'

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday warned U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran does not start a war but will give a lesson to those who start.

"Iran starts no war, but teaches lessons to those who do," Zarif tweeted.

Zarif warned Trump, "Don't be misled by usual warmongers, again."

The warning by the Iranian foreign minister came after Trump claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that Iran was plotting a “sneak attack” on U.S. troops or facilities in Iraq.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” Trump wrote.

In response Zarif said "Iran has friends" but "no one can have millions of 'proxies'."

He added, "Unlike the U.S.- which surreptitiously lies, cheats and assassinates- Iran only acts in self-defense."

PA/PA