General warns of ramifications of war in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Head of the Civil Defense Organization has warned of the consequences of any war in the Persian Gulf, saying dire consequences await those who start a war.

“Iran has the upper hand against the enemies’ threats, and officials are trying to utilize this advantage to serve the country’s national interests,” Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said, Iran Press reported on Saturday.

“We possess a very good defensive deterrence in the military field … The country’s defense systems and military are perfectly robust, ready, and are playing their role bravely, and this has had many implications in the political and military dimensions,” Jalali added.

In similar remarks last month, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said any country that starts a war against Iran “will not be the one who finishes it.”

He said the U.S. is “posturing” by sending troops and defense equipment to Saudi Arabia following the September 14 attacks on a major Saudi Arabia oil facility.

The U.S. administration of Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the attack by the Yemenis on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field that adversely affected up to half of the supplies from the world’s biggest oil exporter.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attacks were an “act of war” while Trump announced he would “substantially increase” sanctions on Iran.

Zarif has also raised the specter of “all-out war” in the event of the U.S. or Saudi military strikes and that Saudi Arabia would have to fight “to the last American soldier.”

“I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don't want to engage in a military confrontation,” said Zarif.

He added that a military response based on “deception” about the attacks would cause “a lot of casualties”.

