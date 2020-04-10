Eco-lodge units rise fourfold in South Khorasan within year

TEHRAN – The number of eco-lodge units has increased by fourfold in South Khorasan province, eastern Iran, within a year.

“Some 25 eco-lodge [units] existed across the province at the end of the [Iranian year] 1397 (ended March 2019) while the figure has reached 100, eighty of which are operational,” provincial tourism chief Hassan Ramezani said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

Last December, tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan inaugurated eleven eco-lodges during his visit to the province.

The tourism ministry has set a target to help build 2,000 eco-lodges by 2021, believing such guest houses could cater to sustainable development and job creation in the countryside and rural areas.

“Each eco-lodge unit averagely generates jobs for seven to eight people so that the scheme could create 160,000 jobs,” Mounesan said.

The culturally-diverse country never disappoints visitors when it comes to eco-tourism, sightseeing and even tribal tourism as it is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

AFM/MG