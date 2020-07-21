Gigantic park of anthropology being built near Tehran

TEHRAN – Construction of a gigantic anthropological park, which turns the spotlight of everyday life, traditions, and rituals of a variety of Iranian tribes, has reached its final phase in Karaj, a city some 30 km westward Tehran.

“An anthropology museum is now under construction, which will complete the anthropological park of Alborz province. Mockups of many Iranian historical sites, villages, and tribal lands have also been constructed across the park,” CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Fereydoun Mohammadi as saying on Sunday.

Abyaneh Village, Turkmen rural landscape, ethnic lands of Ardabil province, Fars province ….., countryside villages of northern Iran, and many architectural sites such as mosques, cisterns, wind towers, bazaars, and caravanserais are among replicas in the anthropology park, the official said.

For both domestic and foreign travelers, tribal tourism is all about opening eyes to new places, traditions, cuisines, beliefs, and ways of life. Also called ethno-tourism, ethnic tourism or tribe tourism, it lays the ground for you to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay.

There are many tourists from all over the world who tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.

Varied natural setting of the country never disappoints visitors when it comes to tribal tourism as the culturally-diverse country is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

Over the past couple of years, the trend has gained a lot of support and attention in the country by both the government and the private sectors, as well as sightseers and local communities. Each month, several tribal festivals are held across the country. Moreover, tens of collective tours bring visitors to experience life among the tribespeople.

AFM/MG