Gabriel Calderon not ruling out a move to Iran

TEHRAN – Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon has refused to rule himself out of return to Iran.

Caldron, who left Iranian football club Persepolis after just six months in charge in January, has been linked with a move to Iran national football team.

Iranian media reported that the Iranian football federation is going to appoint the former Persepolis coach as Dragan Skocic’s replacement.

The federation appointed Skocic as replacement of Marc Wilmots, who stepped down from his role after six matches in charge in early December.

In his interview with IRNA, Calderon has said it’s not right time to talk about football due to coronavirus outbreak.

“We can talk about football when the condition returns to normal. At this time, all people must focus in fighting the coronavirus,” Calderon Said.

Calderon did not rule out himself of linking to Iran national football team, wishing the Team all the best.

Newly-appointed Secretary General of the FFIRI Mehdi Mohammad Nabi had said the current head coach of Team Melli will continue his job.

“When the situation returns to normal after the coronavirus outbreak, Skocic will return to Iran to lead Team Melli. He will stay as Iran coach,” Nabi said.

Iran were originally scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia in March and Iraq and Bahrain in June but the competition has postponed due to coronavirus.

The Persians Team sit third in Group C five points behind Iraq in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification.