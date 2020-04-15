All-Iranian anti-corona products to hit market within month

TEHRAN – Iranian-made medical items will be soon mass-produced and hit the market within the next month, Babak Shokri, vice chancellor of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences has stated.

The items consist of diagnostic kits, face masks and ventilators made by Iranian researchers, he said, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The kits on the market take one to several hours to diagnose, but the university plans to produce kits that can detect the disease for up to 20 minutes, and these kits are not only used for coronavirus but all the viruses, including AIDS and bird flu, he explained.

Referring to the second research project, he said that university researchers have been able to produce devices that make fabrics resistant to coronavirus by performing physical and chemical operations on them.

Sourena Sattari, Vice President for Science and Technology, announced on Saturday that two types of diagnostic kits are now mass-produced by knowledge-based companies, first one is the RT-PCR tests, 8 million of which are being produced per month; while the other is serology-based tests that a total of 400,000 are being manufactured monthly and is expected to reach up to 2 million.

At present, 40 advanced ventilators are manufactured daily in the medical equipment sector, he explained.

Knowledge-based companies can produce any medicine effective in countering coronavirus or approved by the scientific committee within a week to 10 days, he noted.

