Iranian knowledge-based firms making headway in fighting COVID-19

TEHRAN – Five science and technology parks affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology described their activities in dealing with and treating coronavirus, the most important of which is the production of herbal medicines and diagnostic kits.

A video conference was held on Monday evening with President Hassan Rouhani, Science Minister Mansour Gholami, Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari, and managers of knowledge-based companies at science and technology parks.

Disinfectant tunnels

Abbas Zare, head of the Science and Technology Park of Tehran University, stated that building disinfectant tunnels for individuals and an environmental disinfectant sprayer are among the measures taken by the innovative companies.

Although coronavirus is a crisis, it turned to be a good opportunity for technology companies to present their projects with government support.

Zare stated that in the Science and Technology Park of Tehran University, in order to deal with coronavirus epidemic, 20 companies have presented 11 products.

CT scan systems

Reza Qanbari, head of Khorasan Razavi province’s Science and Technology Park, also explained: “We have been able to provide 75 percent of daily alcohol and disinfectants in the province.”

He also continued “one of the companies located in this park has reached the technical knowledge of producing CT scan systems and we can produce 3 devices per week. Also, the production of ventilators has been achieved with the support of the Vice president of Science and Technology.

Herbal medicine

Masoumeh Khan Ahmadi, caretaker of Kermanshah province’s Science and Technology Park, also stated that There are 300 innovative cores in this park that have created jobs for 1,800 people.

She further said, “In order to counter the pandemic, we have produced industrial masks and disinfectant, and in the current situation, 385 new job opportunities have been created, which has increased the possibility of production surge.”

Regarding the production of herbal medicine for the treatment of coronavirus, she said that “The 100 percent herbal medicine has successfully passed the stage of testing on animals and is in the stage of trial on humans. So far, 400 people have been tested, and 200 coronavirus patients have fully recovered.”

Khan Ahmadi stated that this medicine will be very valuable and effective. Also, one of its main compounds is the colchicum and 100 percent herbal.

Detection kits

Mohammad Rafiei, the director of the Science and Technology Park of Markazi province, also stated in the production of kits, production of 2,500 waterproof scrubs and N95 masks are among the effective measures of this companies.

He continued that the production of contactless thermometers and 5,000 liters of disinfectant are also among the products.

Regarding diagnostic kits, Rafiei said that these kits are of PCR type, and the final stages of the operation are waiting to be licensed.

“Our researchers have been able to produce essence oils from medicinal plants to disinfect crowded places. All tests have been performed. Since the outbreak of the disease, 5,000 air and surface disinfectant sprays have been produced daily, which is used extensively by the citizens,” he concluded.

The Iranian health ministry on Tuesday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 92,584 of whom 5,877 have died and 72,439, have recovered.

FB/MG