Govt., private sector donate $150,000 to free prisoners of unintentional crimes

TEHRAN – Heads of the three branches of the government and the private sector have donated 6.5 billion rials (nearly $150,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to release prisoners who had committed involuntary crimes.

As an annual tradition, benefactors come together in a ceremony to raise funds for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes concurrent with the holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 27 this year.

President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi made a total of 3.9 billion rials (around $92,000) in contributions to free prisoners of unintentional crimes, ILNA reported.

Moreover, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, representing the private sector, and also Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, participated in the event by donating 2.6 billion rials (about $62,000).

According to the Blood Money Organization’s report, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has donated 4.5 billion rials (about $110,000) this year, and more than 25 billion rials (about $600,000) over the past ten years, helping release over 700 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country.

FB/MG

