Iran, Turkey customs discuss reopening of borders

TEHRAN - Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Riza Tuna Turagay, via video conference on Tuesday, to discuss reopening of trade borders with the implementation of health and safety protocols.

As reported by IRIB, readiness to exchange health protocols for reopening trade borders, importing goods from Sarisu trans-boundary market, implementation of the third phase of e-Tir electronic project in all customs offices of the two countries, online exchange of information and X-ray in shared borders were among the important topics of discussion in the said meeting.

Mir-Ashrafi urged Turagay to take all the necessary measures to ensure the reopening of the two countries’ borders since the Turkish borders with its other neighbors are already open.

“The World Trade Organization (WTO) stated that trade borders between countries should not be closed under any circumstances, but due to the coronavirus outbreak the two countries’ largest border, Bazargan, has been closed and we expect the two sides to take necessary measures to reopen the borders in accordance with health protocols”, he stressed.

Turgay for his part expressed hope that the two countries’ borders will be open soon and the trade between the two sides is going to get back to normal soon.

“We are constantly pursuing the reopening of the borders, however the ministries of health and interior should also approve, but we will do our best,” Turgay said.

In late February, Turkey closed its border with Iran as a preventative measure against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) hosted a meeting to explore new health and transportation protocols for trade with Turkey.

According to TPO office of public relations, the meeting was attended by the organization’s head, Hamid Zadboum, along with representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee, as well as the ministries of health; transport and urban development; and foreign affairs.

EF/MA