Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan approve joint COVID-19 control protocol

TEHRAN – Transport ministers of Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, in a video conference meeting, approved a joint protocol for controlling coronavirus to resume transit, Portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported on Wednesday.

Speaking in the meeting, Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami said multilateral transit transactions with the neighboring countries, as well as with the countries of the Indian Ocean and Europe, requires collaboration for establishing unified protocols that could safely increase the volume of interactions between the countries.

“We are and have always been ready for cooperation in order for developing common ways to facilitate trade, and today, this meeting is attended by officials from customs, as well as the Health and Foreign Affairs Ministries that are ready to make the necessary arrangements in a way for promoting the growth of trade exchanges between us,” Eslami told his counterparts.

According to the official, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports show that Iran's healthcare system has performed well in controlling and treating coronavirus, which is the result of specialized decisions and policies.

“From day one, we continued to operate on the basis of health protocols and required all transit, road, air and sea sectors to comply with these protocols. The protocols are now being implemented at 24 border terminals,” the minister stressed.

Based on the mentioned protocols, the environment and goods crossing from the exit and entry points are constantly disinfected, and transit drivers are controlled by medical staff at the borders, the official added.

Further in the video conference, Eslami announced the launch of 20-meter disinfectant tunnels at the borders within the next 10 days according to the Health Ministry protocols.

